New study names Yonkers the second-worst U.S. city for newlyweds

Where should newlyweds set up their home after the wedding and honeymoon are behind them? According to a new study from the destination wedding resource Destify, it should not be Yonkers.

In a study of 311 cities, Yonkers placed 310th as a place for newlyweds to begin their lives together. Only Antioch, California, was considered a worst place to start a life together as a couple, and Yonkers was the only locality outside of California to place among Destify’s bottom 10 cities.

The Westchester city was faulted for a $514,200 median home value that is above the national average, coupled with a relatively tight median household income of $62,399 that makes affordable homeownership a scarce commodity. Yonkers also has a relatively low share of newlyweds, with 13.7% of its population identified as recently married.

Tricia Harte, outreach manager at Destify, said that Yonkers’ zero score on the site’s affordability index meant “the cost to support a family with one child was much more expensive than other cities across the U.S.” On the plus side, however, Yonkers could be an ideal place for newlyweds who hate to cook: the city had 154.3 restaurants per 100,000 people.

Destify ranked Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Orlando, Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina, as its top five cities for living happily ever after.