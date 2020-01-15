CBRE named exclusive agent for Stamford’s 1010 Washington Blvd.

New England Investment Partners has named CBRE as its exclusive agent for 1010 Washington Blvd. in Stamford.

The property is a Class A office development consisting of two interconnected buildings – one standing 11 stories, the other three stories – totaling more than 148,000 square feet. Its tenants include Horizon Paper Co., marketing consultant Nielsen Sports, BCK Capital Management LP and the nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.

New England Real Investment Partners acquired the property last November from SL Green Realty Corp. for nearly $23 million. CBRE’s Executive Vice President Steven Greenbush and Associate Joseph Weaver will lead the marketing efforts for the property.