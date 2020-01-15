Ex-GE Capital chief risk officer joins Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital, a Westport-headquartered asset-focused commercial finance company focused on middle market lending, has hired Kathleen Auda as chief risk officer.

In her new position, Auda will be responsible for overseeing company’s underwriting and portfolio management teams. Before joining Great Rock Capital, she served five years at GE Capital as chief risk officer for industrial finance and as head of credit for GE Capital Commercial Lending & Leasing, North America. Earlier in her career, she held senior risk positions at Bank of America including managing director of global banking and markets operational risk.

“We are very excited to have someone of Kathy’s caliber join the Great Rock Team,” said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. “Her leadership and expertise will strengthen and accelerate the build-out of Great Rock’s risk organization. She is a first-class credit professional and will be a tremendous asset for the continued growth of our platform.”