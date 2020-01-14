LiveWire Sound and Image moves HQ from Shelton to Stratford

LiveWire Sound and Image is relocating its headquarters from Shelton to 740 Woodend Road in Stratford.

The Shelton-based company, which specializes in design and installing audio-visual systems for businesses, schools and churches, will move later this month into a 5,456-square-foot single-story block and steel structure in Stratford’s industrial section. The company added that it planned to modify the new space to its specific needs.

Randy Vidal of Vidal/Wettenstein represented the owner and his colleague Bruce Wettenstein represented the tenant in the transaction.