Kurt Rogers named chief legal officer at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics Inc. has hired Kurt Rogers as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Rogers, who will begin his new job at the Greenwich-headquartered company on Feb. 3, was previously at Stericycle Inc., where he served as executive vice president and general counsel since 2017.

He was previously chief legal officer of cloud communications leader Vonage Holdings Corp., and earlier in his career was a partner at Bingham McCutchen LLP and at Latham & Watkins LLP.

XPO also promoted Karlis Kirsis to senior vice president and European chief legal officer. Kirsis joined XPO in 2016 and led the company’s legal matters as corporate counsel since 2017.

Prior to XPO, he was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and was an associate editor with the Latvian media site Policy.lv. Kirsis’ new title takes effect on Feb. 3.