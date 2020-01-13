PepsiCo debuts MTN Dew Zero Sugar and Cheetos Popcorn

Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo has announced new additions to two of its popular product lines.

The MTN Dew soft drink brand has rolled out MTN Dew Zero Sugar, which is available beginning today in 20 oz. bottles, 2-liter bottles, 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and other single and multipack sizes. Nicole Portwood, vice president of marketing for MTN DEW, promised the beverage “delivers on a bold flavor and ever-evolving consumer preferences.”

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North American subsidiary has expanded its Cheetos snack line with ready-to-eat Cheetos’ Popcorn in Cheddar and Flamin’ Hot flavors. The Cheddar flavor is now available in 7 oz. bags and the Flamin’ Hot variety is being sold in 6.5 oz and 2 oz. bags.

“We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long.”