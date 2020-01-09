Atlantic Westchester Inc. – 2017 FOB Winner

How has your company grown since you’ve won?

Since Atlantic Westchester was honored with the Family Owned Business Award, we have added about 8 new employees and several new service agreement clients. In 2019, Atlantic Westchester acquired PE Controls, a Westchester based, commercial HVAC service and temperature control (building management system).

What will the business look like in the next few years?

Atlantic Westchester is strategically planning to grow our commercial HVAC maintenance base and will relaunch the company we acquired (PE Controls), and focus on building the PE brand to compliment what we already do in the marketplace. Geographically, we will expand our business into the greater NY metro market including Manhattan, Queens and Bronx in addition to Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties.

What tips for success would you give other family-owned businesses?

Stay true to what you believe in and pay attention to the culture you’ve established as you grow so you don’t lose that “family values” competitive edge. It’s all about having the right people and building a strong team that works together for common goals.

Do you have any traditions passed along in your family-owned business?

Over twenty years ago, my mother gave Christmas tree ornaments to our customers and employees that attended our annual holiday party. We don’t have those parties the same way any longer, however we took that gift idea and expanded upon it by giving our employees and customers a special holiday gift that represents our industry and says thank you.

