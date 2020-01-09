Michael Guberti: Three ways to grow your business with Amazon ads

Over 300 million people use Amazon to purchase products. Ninety-five million people in America have Amazon Prime Memberships. You can reach those people with Amazon ads.

If you’re selling a product, you can pay to have your product show up in the sponsored search results when someone types certain words on Amazon. For example, if you sell umbrellas, you can have your umbrella show up when someone types the words “umbrella” or “best umbrella” into Amazon. Your ad would appear with a small symbol that says either “sponsored” or “ad.”

If you are a service provider, you can leverage Amazon’s connection to Google to promote your services. The ad systems of Amazon and Google work with each other. You can target people who bought specific items on Amazon with an ad that shows up on CNN.com, ESPN.com or other websites that are part of the Google Display Network.

The Google Display Network is a network of websites where you can show your ads. There are over 2 million websites in this network and it “reaches over 90% of people on the Internet” according to Google.

For example, physical trainers may consider targeting people who just purchased jump ropes, dumbbells, workout gear or gym bags. Additionally, you can run ads on Amazon-owned websites like IMDb.com, various apps and Amazon Fire TVs. Samsung, Gillette, Nespresso, Procter & Gamble’s brand Olay, financial services firms and other companies have advertised on Amazon.

Here are three strategies to promote your products and services with Amazon Ads:

1. Leverage Information About What People Search For On Amazon

If you sell a product, brainstorm a list of relevant keywords and phrases related to your item.

For example, if you sell spoons, potential phrases you can target are “spoons stainless steel”, “measuring spoons”, “spoons engraved”, “spoons for tea,” among others. Use negative keywords to exclude words that you do not want to show up for in the search results. Those negative keywords may include “spoons plastic”, “spoons and forks organizer” & “spoons and forks set plastic.”

Service providers can utilize Amazon’s data by targeting people who have searched for words related to their business. For example, a functional medicine nutritionist may run Amazon ads across various websites targeting people who have searched for healthy foods or nutritional cookbooks.



2. Utilize Amazon’s Purchase Data

Make a list of the items that your customers purchase. Whether they are specific clothing brands, phone cases, footwear or products, you can target people who bought specific products on Amazon. To create an audience to target, the products you choose must have 5,000 unique monthly visitors combined.

Products on Amazon have Amazon Standard Identification Numbers (ASINs). You can target people who bought products with specific ASINs so you know exactly what version, generation or edition of the product they purchased.

For example, you can target people who bought an Apple iPhone 11 Pro, a Louis Vuitton handbag, Under Armour running shoes and other items. Alternatively, you can reach people who visited the product pages for those items but didn’t purchase them. You can inference that the person may still be looking for a product like the one they visited, but have yet to find it.

3. Test Different Ads

Use a variety of ads in your campaigns to leverage the split-testing capabilities of Amazon. The formal names of Amazon’s different ad types and promotional opportunities include sponsored products, sponsored brands, sponsored display and stores. Using these ad types, you can create ads with words, images & videos, testing them against each other to determine which ones perform the best. Allocate your budget towards your effective ads & turn off the ones that are not performing.

Bringing It All Together

Whether you’re promoting books, products or services, you can leverage Amazon’s search and purchase data to reach more potential customers. Looking forward to seeing you grow your business with Amazon ads.

Michael Guberti is the founder of Michael Guberti’s Digital Marketing Services, a full-service digital marketing agency. He can be reached at michael@michaelguberti.com.