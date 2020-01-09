OperationsInc moves HQ to MerrittView in Norwalk

Human resources outsourcing and consulting firm OperationsInc is relocating its Norwalk headquarters from 535 Connecticut Ave. to 383 Main Ave.

Choyce Peterson Inc. negotiated the lease terms for more than 12,300 square feet of built-to-suit space in the MerrittView building.

John Hannigan, a principal at Choyce Peterson who has represented OperationsInc for more than a decade, presented several building options to his client throughout lower Fairfield County before it chose to move forward at MerrittView.

“While we will have several meeting spaces in our new suite, including a large conference room, we are thrilled at the way the landlord has accommodated our scheduled use of the shared Executive Conference Center for our public training sessions and discussion groups,” OperationsInc CEO David Lewis said.

Jeffrey Newman and Kim Zaccagnino represented the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust Inc., in the transaction.