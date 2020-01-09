Digital convenience retailer goPuff launches in Stamford

Digital convenience retailer goPuff is launching its service today in Stamford, its fourth Connecticut location and first in Fairfield County.

The delivery service, available every day from noon to 4:30 a.m., stocks over 2,500 products in centrally located facilities in each market in which it operates to bring products directly to the customer. Its categories range from ice cream, candy and beverages to cleaning products, diapers and pet goods.

All orders are accessible through the goPuff mobile app (iOS and Android) or goPuff.com. Any order can be delivered for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

Co-founded in 2013 by Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, goPuff began by delivering 50 basic products before pivoting the company to a full convenience store and alcohol delivery service in 2014. Today the brand operates in more than 150 U.S. locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., as well as Hartford, Storrs and New Haven.