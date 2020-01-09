Indian eatery Bang opens at The Westchester in White Plains

Bang, a new restaurant offering a health-focused approach to Indian culinary specialties, has opened at The Westchester mall in White Plains.

Billing itself as “Desi Fusion cuisine,” Bang serves traditional Bengali-inspired items and techniques made with non-GMO and antibiotic-free foods, including grass-fed meats.

Its menu includes the Chicken and the Egg Bowl made with power greens, Bang’s butter chicken, chili BBQ egg, Dida’s banana samosa, and green zest sauce; Vegan Tofu Power Wrap with red chili tofu, spicy pineapple rice, green zest sauce, cucumber and tomato, rolled in a roti; and side dishes including spicy pineapple rice and banana samosa.

“Bang is inspired by the healthy, natural food we eat every day at home,” Bang owner Tanjina Quazi said. “Through our travels across the globe we discovered unique flavors that are infused into our menu. At Bang we invite our guests to eat our natural, fresh Desi Fusion food every day. We have worked tirelessly for the past two years tweaking our items to be light and full of flavor and have made a commitment to only use grass and vegetable-fed meat. Come join us and wander through our healthy menu.”

Bang is the eighth eatery in The Westchester’s Savor Food Hall.