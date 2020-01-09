Your CBD Store hosts grand opening at Bridgeport location

The Bridgeport location of Your CBD Store, a national retail chain focused on cannabidiol (CBD) products, held its grand opening celebration on Jan 6.

The location at 3030 Fairfield Ave. in the Black Rock neighborhood had its soft opening in November. The retailer offers hemp oil, edibles, topical creams, skin care, pet products and water-soluble products under the Sunmed brand.

Your CBD Store also operates Fairfield County stores in Danbury, Greenwich and Norwalk. The Florida-headquartered chain has more than 450 stores around the country. However, nearly all CBD products do not have official approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and in November the agency sent a warning letter to Sunflora LLC, the parent company of the Your CBD Store chain, warning that it was selling unapproved human and animal drugs under its Sunmed brand.