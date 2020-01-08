Leadership changes at Norwalk’s LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties LLC has named Darren J. Birkelbach as its new CEO, replacing company founder Charles Hinnant.

Birkelbach joined the Norwalk-headquartered company last May as president of its American International Chemical (AIC) subsidiary. In his new role, Birkelbach will have oversight for LBB Specialties and its subsidiaries, which also includes Charkit Chemical Co.

The company also announced Jay Lang, president of Charkit, was promoted to executive vice president for strategic business development for LBB Specialties. Lang replaced Hinnant, who remains with the company as a member of its specialties advisory board.

“LBB Specialties’ growth strategy will enable AIC and Charkit to offer our customers and principals even stronger partnerships than we can today,” said Hinnant. “Redeploying our two presidents to enterprise-wide roles will facilitate strategic alignment to maximize growth, which LBB Specialties is committed to pursuing via the AIC and Charkit brands.”