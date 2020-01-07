Choyce Peterson named listing agent for mixed-use Urstadt Biddle property in Stamford

Urstadt Biddle Properties has named Choyce Peterson Inc. as the exclusive listing agent for its mixed-use property at 559-627 Newfield Ave. in Stamford.

The 4,508-square-foot property is in the Newfield Green Shopping Center that also includes the 72,000-square-foot grocery retailer Grade A Market. The mixed-use property is designed for retail, office and medical tenants – the latter accommodations include a turnkey setup featuring an X-ray room and 16 examination rooms.

“This freestanding building has amazing potential to conform to almost any type of commercial user or medical practice looking to establish or grow their presence in the heart of Stamford,” Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta said.