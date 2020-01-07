Chip’s Family Restaurant temporarily closes Trumbull eatery

Chip’s Family Restaurant at 57 Monroe Turnpike in Trumbull has temporarily closed, citing the need to move to a larger location.

The restaurant had been at its Trumbull location for six years before ceasing operations on Jan. 4. In a posting on Facebook, the restaurant chain said, “We have quickly outgrown our current space and are looking for a new location where we can offer the same quality service and award-winning food our customers have come to expect.”

The company added that it planned to make “an exciting announcement about our new location soon,” although it did not specifically guarantee a Trumbull site. The Connecticut-based chain also has restaurants in Fairfield, Milford, Orange, Southbury and Southington.