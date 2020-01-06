15 local businesses received liquor license suspensions in 2019

Fifteen businesses in Fairfield County were among the 67 statewide that had their liquor licenses suspended during 2019, according to data released by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s Liquor Control Commission.

The businesses – a mix of liquor retailers, grocery stores, bars and restaurants – were cited for failing to follow state liquor sale laws ranging from the sale of alcohol to a minor to retail price displays to brawling on the premises. The suspensions ranged from one to four days and were accompanied by fines ranging from $500 to $2,500.

The local businesses that ran afoul of state law were Tracks in Stamford; El Coqui Grocery in Norwalk; Fiesta Mexico in Norwalk; Café Luna in Stamford; De Castillo Grocery in Bridgeport; Zona Azul in Danbury; Tony Huntington’s Inn in Bridgeport; Milenio’s in Danbury; Hope Street Mini Mart in Stamford; Monroe Spirits Shop in Monroe; Rio Café in Bridgeport; Nikita’s in Bridgeport; Mambo Grocery in Bridgeport; Barnum Wine & Spirits in Stratford; and Windsor Package Store in Stratford.