PepsiCo unveils new marketing tagline for Pepsi brand

PepsiCo has rolled out its first new tagline for its flagship Pepsi brand in more than two decades.

The Purchase-based brand has unveiled “That’s What I Like” as the tagline in English- and Spanish-language advertisements and promotions for the Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi lines. The tagline will be introduced this weekend in a series of television ads airing during the Golden Globe Awards and NFL Wild Card games.

The company, whose previous taglines included “The Choice of the New Generation” and “The Joy of Cola,” added “That’s What I Like” will be used “indefinitely.”

“We’ve worked extensively to evolve and deepen our understanding of the Pepsi consumer,” said Joe McHugh, Senior Director, Insights & Analytics, Pepsi. “By leveraging both broad qualitative and quantitative research, we’ve unlocked rich consumer learnings that have enabled us to fine tune our brand communications in a meaningful way that resonates with our unapologetically passionate and loyal Pepsi drinkers.”