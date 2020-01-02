Debt-ridden Doral Arrowwood resort could be shut down by Jan. 12

The Doral Arrowwood Conference Center and Hotel could shut down by Jan. 12, 10 months after a bank foreclosed on the property and a judge appointed a temporary receiver to run the Rye Brook resort.

“Due to the lack of funding,” receiver Kirby D. Payne stated in a Dec. 24 affidavit, the property “is in dire financial condition. … Jan. 12 is the date the last major profitable group checks out of the hotel before a period of slow business where additional losses and obligations are incurred.

“Based on the present financial condition … and in my professional judgment, the hotel operation must cease no later than Jan. 12,” Payne advised Westchester Supreme Court Justice Gretchen M. Walsh. She has a scheduled a hearing for Jan. 7.

U.S. Bank of Minneapolis filed the foreclosure in March, demanding $58.6 million. The bank is the trustee for a loan held by Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp.

Payne was appointed at an emergency hearing the following day, and he immediately began fixing deferred maintenance problems to protect the value of the 114-acre, 393-room property.

He told the Westchester County Business Journal that business would continue as normal and no one would notice any differences.

But Doral Arrowwood continued to run deficits, according to an affidavit by Payne’s attorney, James J. Veneruso.

Several times, Payne asked for, and received, more funds from the lender to keep the property operating.

By Dec. 11, Veneruso stated, Payne needed nearly $1 million to operate the resort and meet its expenses. Payne asked for more funds, but on Dec. 19, according to Payne’s affidavit, the lender advised him that, “effective immediately, it would not provide the requested funding.”

Payne had also forwarded his funding request to DCCA LLC, the family company that owns the resort, but he received no response.

“I cannot now properly, effectively and full carry on my duties,” Payne stated, “and therefore it is imperative that I be immediately discharged as temporary receiver.”

When Doral Arrowwood opened in 1983, it was a conference center for Citibank. In 1986, the Kaskel, Blum and Schragis families bought the property, expanded the hotel and developed its reputation as a premier conference and recreation resort.

The families managed Doral Arrowwood until 2015, when they hired Benchmark, a Woodlands, Texas hospitality company, to run it. A year ago, DCCA sued Benchmark, claiming it had mismanaged the resort. U.S. Bank was alerted to the lawsuit and filed the foreclosure action.

Payne has proposed a plan for an “orderly closing of business operations” by Jan. 12. A skeleton staff would continue working for a month to notify groups, guests, vendors and to close the books.

“On the date of closing hotel operations,” he stated, “there will be sufficient funds to pay the hotel’s employees their current pay and some other obligations of the hotel. However, there will be insufficient funds to pay other obligations or to properly shut down systems and physically secure the mortgaged property.”