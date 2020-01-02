Westport Pizzeria to close after 51 years

Westport Pizzeria, a fixture on that town’s dining scene for 51 years, is closing on Jan. 11.

The establishment opened at 107 Main St. on Columbus Day, Oct. 12, 1968. When its lease there was not renewed, it moved to its current location at 143 Post Road East on Feb. 24, 2014.

Westport Pizzeria was founded by Joe Mioli, who oversaw it until 2004 when he ran for state representative for the 136th District – a post he held until 2012. His brother Carmelo (Mel) has run the pizzeria since then, with various family members also employed there over the years.

Mel Mioli, noting that he will observe his 80th birthday in May, said the time was right to hang up his apron.