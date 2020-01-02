Home Fairfield Westport Pizzeria to close after 51 years

Westport Pizzeria to close after 51 years

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Westport Pizzeria, a fixture on that town’s dining scene for 51 years, is closing on Jan. 11.

westport pizzeriaThe establishment opened at 107 Main St. on Columbus Day, Oct. 12, 1968. When its lease there was not renewed, it moved to its current location at 143 Post Road East on Feb. 24, 2014.

Westport Pizzeria was founded by Joe Mioli, who oversaw it until 2004 when he ran for state representative for the 136th District – a post he held until 2012. His brother Carmelo (Mel) has run the pizzeria since then, with various family members also employed there over the years.

Mel Mioli, noting that he will observe his 80th birthday in May, said the time was right to hang up his apron.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here