MAN The Barber Club to open on Fairfield’s Black Rock Turnpike

MAN The Barber Club, an independently owned operation focused on an all-male client base, is set to become the first new business in 2020 on Fairfield’s Black Rock Turnpike commercial corridor.

The new business, based at 1838 Black Rock Turnpike, is promoting itself with the tagline “When boys become men / When men become gentlemen.” A three-man team of stylists will provide haircuts and facial hair grooming. The business is offering a monthly subscription package for weekly sessions and a “hair care six pack” that enables advance payments for six visits at a time.

MAN The Barber Club initially planned a November opening, but now expects to open during the first quarter of this year.

It is the third new business in the mixed-use Black Rock Turnpike complex since Sorrento Importing Co. moved from Bridgeport in November 2018 and Black Rock Pharmacy opened last July.