New York and Connecticut record declining populations

New York and Connecticut witnessed a decline in their respective populations between July 2018 to July 2019, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

New York, the nation’s fourth-most populous state, recorded the greatest population decline during this 12-month period with a loss of 76,790 residents. Connecticut ranked fifth among the states with a shrinking population, with 6,233 fewer people at the conclusion of the 12-month period. Forty states and the District of Columbia saw population increases.

The Census Bureau – which combined net migration statistics and the gap between the number of births and deaths for its data – also determined the nation’s population was 328,239,523 by July 2019, a 0.5% year-over-year increase. However, annual growth peaked at 0.73% in the period between 2014 and 2015, and the latest data was seen as a continuation of a population slowdown.

“While natural increase is the biggest contributor to the U.S. population increase, it has been slowing over the last five years,” said Sandra Johnson, a demographer/statistician in the Population Division of the Census Bureau. “Natural increase, or when the number of births is greater than the number of deaths, dropped below 1 million in 2019 for the first time in decades.”