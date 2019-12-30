Bruce Willis sells Bedford mansion at $4.4M loss

Bruce Willis has sold his Bedford mansion at a loss of $4.4 million.

Willis acquired the 22-acre estate at 340 Croton Lake Road – which includes a 9,000-square-foot main house with five bedrooms plus three private cottages, a saltwater pool and a vegetable garden – in 2014 for $12 million. The actor listed the house in January for $12.95 million, then relisted it in August at $9.4 million before selling the property at $7.6 million.

The Bedford sale marks the second time in four months that Willis has sold part of his residential real estate portfolio at a discount. Earlier this year, the actor listed his 8,000-square-foot, 11-bedroom home in Turks and Caicos for $33 million before settling on a $27 million sale. He acquired that 8-acre property in 2000 and took four years to custom-build its residence.