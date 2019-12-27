Boston Market closes in Stamford

The Boston Market restaurant at 1081 High Ridge Road in Stamford has closed as part of the chain’s “multi-faceted transformation plan” announced over the summer.

The chain, which is headquartered in Golden, Colorado, has sustained declining sales over the past several years. Owned by Sun Capital Partners, it closed its last remaining Boston location along with 44 others – 10% of its inventory – in June and July.

“We must take steps to ensure our operational structure will support long-term sustainability,” Boston Market CEO Frances Allen said at the time. “Part of that effort involves continuously analyzing our geographic footprint and real estate portfolio to assess the ongoing viability of locations. The dynamics of geographic areas can change dramatically over time, sometimes impacting the performance of a location. Similarly, when leases are up for renewal, we must decide whether to renew the lease or exit the location.”

County-based Boston Markets are still open in Danbury, Fairfield, Old Greenwich, Stratford and Wilton.