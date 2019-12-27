The Connecticut Judicial Branch has created a Legal Notices page on its website for orders of notice by publication issued by the court in civil and family cases. The new web page will go live on Jan. 2.

The court system noted that such notices have in the past been published in newspapers. The website “will allow parties, when ordered by the court, to send their orders of notice to the Judicial Branch for publication on the Judicial Branch’s website at no cost,” according to a statement. “It is expected that this will save a great deal of time and expense, and provide greater accuracy and broader notice than newspaper publication.”

Names published on the Legal Notices webpage will be searchable online.