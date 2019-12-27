Robert Cuda, versatile New Canaan entrepreneur, dies at 60

Robert Cuda, a New Canaan entrepreneur whose diverse business focus encompassed hair styling, martial arts and commercial real estate, passed away on Dec. 13 at the age of 60.

Born in Bridgeport in 1959, he attended Sherwood School of Beauty and opened his first salon, Aesthetica, in New Canaan in 1978 when he was 19. Cuda expanded his business into Robert Cuda Spa & Fitness at 25 Burtis Ave. in New Canaan.

Cuda was also a lifelong karate devotee, rising to the level of Sensei with a third degree black belt. In 1995, he opened his own martial arts school, New Canaan Kyokushin Karate, in the same building as his salon. In 2017, Cuda received a lifetime achievement award from Action Martial Arts Magazine.

Cuda also expanded into commercial real estate. In January 2018, his Cherry Lot LLC acquired a 17-vehicle parking lot in New Canaan from Frontier Communications for $625,000.