Westchester’s Element 46 incubator seeking startups for next round

Do you have a great idea for a startup business? The Westchester County Office of Economic Development is seeking applications from entrepreneurs for the county’s Element 46 incubator program.

Element 46 provides training, mentoring and free workspace to enable startups to develop businesses within a network of peers. Entrepreneurs are embedded in an existing startup community within the county.

“With the Element 46 incubator program we are well on our way toward creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Westchester County where innovative ideas can flourish and evolve into successful business ventures,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

Bridget Gibbons, director of the Office of Economic Development, said: “We were very pleased by the outstanding quality of the applicants who were selected for our first cohort. The 12 startups that graduated in October presented a wide array of exciting and innovative projects. We are looking forward to the creative energy and ideas of our next cohort.”

The first cohort of 12 startups included: Michael Sellers of Journeyman Bakery; Orane Barrett of Kool Nerd Club; Marci Lobel-Esrig of SilverBills; John Bekisz of UAS Vues; Susanne Shoemaker of Undercare; Jack Martin of JackKnife Sharpening; Lisa Albanese of BioSand Bag Filter; Terence Finn of Velotooler; Alexander Davidas of DF Media; Beth Turner and Katie McCorry of Beyond Flowers and Food; Courtney Stanley of Tobu and Chris Oates of Blue Yonder Brands Inc.

“The Element 46 program helped our business exponentially,” Beyond Flowers and Food co-founders Beth Turner and Katie McCorry said in a statement. “The access to mentors and training by subject-matter experts was exceptional, and it accelerated our strategic thinking and overall growth plans for our company. In addition, the exposure to the Westchester business community, and the networking opportunities that came with that, has already created new opportunities that we may never have had without the program.”

To apply, visit https://www.element46.org/apply. The deadline for applications is Jan. 10. The program is also seeking mentors and professional service providers. The next cohort, which will start in March, will be a six-month program.

The mentors will assist the startups chosen for the program by offering their expertise, time and support. Mentors should have specializations in technology, finance, business strategy, venture capital and marketing. Mentors wishing to apply can do so at https://www.element46.org/mentors.