Businesses, municipalities shared in $65.8M state REDC funds

The New York State Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) has issued a year-end report showing that it awarded $65.8 million in state financing to 105 projects in the Mid-Hudson Valley, including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster, Sullivan and Westchester counties. In Westchester, 30 projects received a total of $19.2 million.

Across the state, more than $761 million in economic and community development funding was awarded in Round IX of the REDC initiative for 2019. Since it began in 2011, the REDC program has awarded about $6.3 billion to more than 8,300 projects.

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester, who serves as a member of the executive committee of the Mid-Hudson section of the REDC, said that businesses and institutions, along with arts and cultural organizations, benefited along with municipalities.

“The bottom line is that Westchester as a whole was the big winner thanks to the many projects that can be completed as a result of these awards,” she said.

The Westchester recipients included:

• IBM received $1.05 million for energy-related measures at its Armonk and Poughkeepsie offices.

• The developer Lighthouse Landing Communities LLC was awarded $500,000 toward creating a 6-acre Hudson River waterfront park in Sleepy Hollow.

• Pelham RE Partners LLC was awarded $943,072 for its “net zero energy” mixed-use building being developed at 139 Fifth Ave. in Pelham.

• An award of $600,000 went to SeeQC Inc., to expand its chip manufacturing and testing infrastructure and facilities.

• The city of New Rochelle was awarded $500,000 to help turn North Avenue into a one-way street and expand bike and pedestrian access.

• The city of Peekskill received: $200,000 to establish a microenterprise program; $2 million for reconstruction of Fleischmann Pier at Charles Point Park; and $85,000 for a waterfront trail and shoreline stabilization along the Hudson River and McGregory Brook in Riverfront Green Park.

• Friends of John Jay Homestead Inc. received $600,000 for electrical and fire safety upgrades at the historic home.

• Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve received $250,000 for carriage road improvements.

• Historic Hudson Valley was awarded $100,000 for its Great Jack O’Lantern cultural event.

• The Hudson Valley Writers Center was awarded $75,000 toward restoring its location at the Philipse Manor Station building.

• Manhattanville College received $60,000 for equipment at its clinical learning laboratory at the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

• Spectrum Designs received $240,000 to help in its leasing and renovation of a 10,000-square-foot space in White Plains where it will provide employment opportunities and vocational education for people with disabilities.

• The city of Yonkers was awarded $350,000 to build a second floating dock north of the city pier.

• The town of Bedford was awarded $37,432 to help in its pilot program of food waste composting and pickup.

• The town of Greenburgh’s restoration of the 1732 John Odell house in Hartsdale received a $600,000 award.

• Renovations to turn Madison Avenue in Mamaroneck into a “green street” were funded in the amount of $1 million.

• The town of Yorktown was awarded $30,000 for an engineering study on reducing phosphorous in Lake Mohegan.

• A project to deal with sanitary sewer issues in the town and village of Harrison received $5 million.

A project for the village of Dobbs Ferry to work in partnership with the Pace Land Use Law Center to help Mid-Hudson municipalities address climate change was awarded $248,845.

• The village of Ossining was awarded: $467,300 for remediation and stabilization of the old Ossining Bank for Savings building at 200 Main St.; $160,000 for green roofs and bioretention at the Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant; and $60,000 for a parking and mobility study

•The village of Port Chester was awarded $678,048 for a walkability and pedestrian safety study.

• A grant of $2 million went to the village of Sleepy Hollow to help relocate its Department of Public Works to high ground due to the risk of flooding. It also received $160,000 for the Washington Irving and Legend of Sleepy Hollow Bicentennial Celebration.

• Westchester County was awarded $100,000 to help fund its Climate Action Planning Institute.

• The Westchester Land Trust was awarded $1,062,500 toward acquisition of two parcels of land to help protect an aquifer that supplies public drinking water wells.

• ArtsWestchester received a $49,650 grant to add a new resident bilingual teaching artist to conduct art workshops and install community-involved art at three White Plains Housing Authority sites.