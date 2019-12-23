Ossining awarded $3.69M from state for village projects

The village of Ossining has been awarded four New York state grants totaling $3.69 million for economic, environmental and capital improvement projects.

“These grants will benefit taxpayers in the short term, and impact our local economy and public infrastructure for generations,” Mayor Victoria Gearity said.

The largest grant, at $3 million, was through the state’s Environmental Facilities Corporation and the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act. It will be used to pay for the cost of a green roof at the proposed Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant, which is due to see the start of construction in 2020.

The three other grants were through the state’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) competition.

A plan for environmental remediation and stabilization of the Ossining Bank for Savings building at 200 Main St., resulted in a $467,300 grant. The abandoned building dates from 1908 and has been owned by the village since 2003.

A grant of $60,000 will be devoted to completing a study focused on local transportation and parking. The study is designed to help create ways to support economic development and improve connection between Ossining’s waterfront and downtown.

The Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant is to receive a separate REDC grant in the amount of $160,000 for to help pay for green roofs and bioretention basins, which will help remove contaminants and sediments from stormwater.