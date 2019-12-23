Houlihan-Parnes Realtors arranges $35M loan

Bryan Houlihan, Christie Houlihan and Rachel Greenspan of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC and GHP Office Realty LLC have announced the placement of a first mortgage for $35 million on two Class-A buildings at 555-565 Taxter Road in Elmsford. The property is commonly known as Taxter Corporate Park.

The complex contains a total of 371,224 rentable square feet, which is managed and leased by GHP Office Realty.

The loan was placed with a national life insurance company for a term of 20 years with a fixed interest rate of 3.98%. The borrower was represented by attorney Elizabeth Smith of Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP and the title was insured by First American Title Insurance Co.

Montefiore Medical Center has committed to a long-term lease of more than 127,000 square feet at the property. Other major tenants at the property include Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., The Coca-Cola Co., Pillinger Miller Tarallo LLP, Schott Corp. and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

White Plains-based Houlihan-Parnes Realtors is a privately owned, vertically integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm with a presence throughout the U.S. It owns more than 7 million square feet of office, retail and industrial space. GHP Office Realty is a division of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors.