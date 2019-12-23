ExecuNet renews lease on downsized Norwalk HQ

ExecuNet, a job recruiting service for senior executives, has negotiated for a downsized space on the lease of its headquarters at 295 Westport Ave. in Norwalk.

The company, which was founded in 1988, has been at its location since 1998. ExecuNet expanded its office space in 2004 and in 2010, culminating in a 9,400-square-foot space. For its lease renewal, the company negotiated for a 5,221-square-foot space, citing the streamlining of its operations.

The new lease will include landlord-financed renovations including the relocation of its front entrance, new lighting, HVAC adjustments and the rewiring of the electrical system for its server room.

John Hannigan, principal at Choyce Peterson, represented ExecuNet in the negotiations and the landlord, M.F. DiScala & Co., was represented by its in-house staff.