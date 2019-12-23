Fishkill gains fourth Dunkin’ eatery

Fishkill residents who can’t get enough of Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts are getting an early Christmas president with the opening of the fourth Dunkin’ in their municipality.

A new Dunkin’ opened on Dec. 20 at 18 Westage Drive in Fishkill’s Hudson Valley Towne Center. This eatery is a half-mile from another Fishkill-based Dunkin’ at 680 Route 9, 1.5-miles from the Dunkin’ at 747 Route 9 and two miles from a third Fishkill Dunkin’ at 822 Route 52.

The new Dunkin’ is owned and operated by Chen Management of Wappingers Falls, which runs 14 additional Dunkin’ franchises in the Hudson Valley region.