Michael Wrinn leaving Norwalk P&Z to become Wilton Town Planner

Norwalk’s Assistant Director of Planning and Zoning Michael Wrinn will become director of Planning and Land Use Management/Town Planner for Wilton starting Jan. 21.

Wrinn replaces Bob Nerney, who is retiring after serving 18 years as Wilton’s town planner.

“Michael Wrinn has a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and transparently with commissioners, developers, fellow employees and residents,” Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said. “He brings extensive experience in master planning, an area of current focus for the Planning and Zoning Commission.”

Wrinn joins Wilton as it continues to wrestle with the cost and dimensions of renovations to its 11,000-square-foot police station, or the construction of a new building.

Various proposals are under discussion, ranging from adding 6,000 to 8,500 square feet at an estimated cost of $11.6 million to $15.4 million, to building a new 19,500-square-foot station for $15.9 million, to combining the latter with other renovations to the town hall campus and the Comstock Community Center for a total of $22 million.