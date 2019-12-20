Westport brokerage Bross Chingas Bross rejoins Coldwell Banker

The Westport real estate brokerage Bross Chingas Bross is rejoining Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 12 years after it split off from the company to become an independent entity.

Barbara Bross, Alexander Chingas and Doug Bross will now be affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Global Luxury headquarters at 355 Riverside Ave. in Westport. Before starting their own brokerage in 2007, the trio were ranked among Coldwell Banker’s most successful agents. Earlier this year, Bross Chingas Bross represented both the buyer and seller in the $10 million sale of Compo Point, Westport’s highest residential sale for 2019, and their single-year sales volume has reached close to $122 million.

“We are so excited to be reuniting the No. 1 real estate team with the No. 1 real estate company in the Westport area,” said Joe Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County.

“Barbara, Alex and Doug have made such a positive impact on the lives of countless Connecticut residents, offering an unwavering commitment to helping them attain their lifestyle and financial goals. Whether helping a client purchase their first home or sell a lavish estate, Bross Chingas Bross tailors the client experience with innovative marketing, personalized service and unprecedented results.”