Amazon has leased about 40,000 square feet in a former Sears warehouse at 65 Holmes Road in Newington – its sixth property in Connecticut.

According to a Hartford Business Journal report, HMC Real Estate Advisors LLC – which acquired the property in 2018 for $3.2 million – would not confirm the Amazon news. Reportedly Sears retains about 46,000 square feet at the 107,776-square-foot building, which is on 9.4 acres.

In addition to distribution centers in Wallingford and Bristol, Amazon has operated a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Windsor since 2015; opened an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Haven in June; and is expected to begin operating another, two-building distribution center on Long Beach Boulevard in Stratford next year.

In addition, Pinnacle Logistics, which ships packages for the etail giant, began operating in a 394,000-square-foot space at Bradley International Airport last year.