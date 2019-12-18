Rye Brook’s RNN picks up 8 TV stations around the country

RNN National Media Group is buying eight TV stations from NRJ for an undisclosed amount.

The stations are KSCI-TV in the Los Angeles designated market area (DMA); WTVE-TV and WPHY-CD in the Philadelphia DMA; KFWD-TV in the Dallas-Fort Worth DMA; KUBE-TV in the Houston DMA; KCNS-TV in the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose DMA; WMFP-TV in the Boston DMA; and KIKU-TV in the Honolulu DMA.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, pending regulatory approval.

“This is a milestone for our company. We are looking forward to programming our newly expanded, national presence,” said Richard French Jr., CEO and president of RNN.

Edward Van Saders, chief strategy officer of RNN said, “With a foothold of permanent, must-carry distribution, we will activate our entrepreneurial core around award-winning content creation as we continue to invest in an efficient, national operation.”

With the purchase, RNN will operate in eight of the top 10 TV markets, covering over 28% of the country and reaching more than 86 million people with must-carry distribution, ranking it among the 10 largest broadcasters, by reach, in the U.S.

RNN is a privately-owned portfolio of independent broadcast assets and production/distribution capabilities in Rye Brook, while Paris-based NRJ provides various television broadcasting services in the U.S.