CT casinos post second consecutive month of higher slot revenue

November marked the second consecutive month that Connecticut’s tribal casinos reported year-over-year increases in their slot revenue.

Last month, Mohegan Sun slot revenues of $45.8 million, up from $44.2 million recorded in November 2018. The amount slot bettors wagered in November, also known as the “handle,” was $543.8 million, down 2 percent from one year earlier.

Over at Foxwoods, November’s slot revenue was $36.6 million, up from the $35.3 million generated one year earlier. The handle for the month was $452.3 million, down from the previous year’s $454.8 million.

Both casinos are required to pay 25 percent of their respective slot revenues to Connecticut’s General Fund. Last month, Mohegan Sun paid the state $11.4 million and Foxwoods paid $9.5 million.

The casinos’ second consecutive month of rising slot revenues followed 15 consecutive months of declines, which many gaming industry observers attributed to competition from the Massachusetts venues MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor.