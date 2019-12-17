Horace E. Anderson Jr. named dean of law school at Pace University

Horace E. Anderson Jr. is no longer the interim dean of the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University; today he is the dean.

College President Marvin Krislov lauded Anderson, saying, “His vision for Haub Law has brought great successes during his time as interim dean, including our new U.S. News ranking as the No. 1 environmental law program in the country. I know the faculty, staff, and students join me in congratulating him on this well-deserved new role.”

Under his leadership as interim dean, the law school has been thriving, with increased enrollment and application numbers and new programs, such as the expansion of its part-time juris doctorate program to include evening and weekend classes, Pace University said in a statement.

“There is no better job than inspiring the future lawyers and leaders of tomorrow, and it all goes back to Pace’s mission of Opportunitas,” said Anderson, who becomes the ninth dean of the law school. “My parents immigrated to this country from Jamaica 50 years ago. I was the first person in my family born in the United States and the first to attend law school. Thankfully, I had role models and mentors who inspired and supported me. Every day I am honored to educate and guide our law students. A Haub Law degree transforms lives and families and prepares our students to make change in the world.’’

Anderson serves as the faculty adviser to the Black Law Student Association. During his time as dean and associate dean, the college said in a statement, Anderson “has also focused on students’ professional development and emotional health, emphasizing the importance of their cultivating a professional identity and learning to manage stress as they prepare to enter the legal profession.”

Anderson joined the faculty of the law school in 2004. He served as the school’s academic dean from 2011 until his appointment last year as interim dean.

Prior to joining the law school, which is on Pace’s White Plains campus, Anderson worked at White & Case LLP in New York City. His practice at the firm focused on intellectual property, privacy and data protection, the internet and media and technology law. In addition to his law practice experience, Anderson advised companies in business strategy as a consultant at Monitor Group, which was acquired by Deloitte. He also worked as a systems integration consultant in the financial markets division of Andersen Consulting, now Accenture.

He received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a bachelor of science in economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.