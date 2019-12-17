UConn Stamford unveils digital technology center

The University of Connecticut has opened its Synchrony Digital Technology Center at the UConn Stamford campus.

The new center will provide UConn Stamford students with the opportunity to explore user experience design and software engineering technology developed by the Stamford-based financial services firm Synchrony, which also provided the school with a $1 million donation to its Connecticut Commitment initiative that enables tuition-free education for lower-income students from Connecticut.

“Synchrony’s leading gift to support the Connecticut Commitment program is a generous investment in our students and our state’s future, helping talented low-income students who might have otherwise believed that UConn was out of reach for them,” UConn President Thomas C. Katsouleas said. “It will no doubt be inspiring for these future students, but also for other generous supporters to follow their lead.”