ITT names Richard P. Lavin as next board chairman

ITT Inc. has announced the appointment of Richard P. Lavin as the next chairman of its board of directors. Lavin will take the chairmanship following the retirement of the current board chairman, Frank T. MacInnis, after the company’s annual shareholders meeting in May 2020.

Lavin has served as a director of the White Plains-headquartered ITT since 2013 and served as chairman of the board’s compensation and personnel committee since 2017. Lavin served as president and CEO of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. from May 2013 to November 2015, and previously spent 28 years at Caterpillar Inc., where he was group president of construction industries and growth markets.

“We look forward to continuing to benefit from Rich’s experience and counsel when he takes on his new role as non-executive chair of the board of ITT,” said Luca Savi, ITT’s president and CEO. “His extensive international experience, including legal and human resources experience, has helped us drive a high-impact strategy, and will continue to do so.”