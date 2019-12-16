Fairfield dentist fined $1.7M in Medicaid fraud case

The first trial under the Connecticut False Claims Act has resulted with a Fairfield dentist being ordered to pay more than $1.7 million for defrauding the state’s Medicaid program.

Aram Agadjanian, also known as Aram Yuri Agadzanov, was enrolled as a dental provider in the Connecticut Medical Assistance Program from May 2009 to May 2015 who primarily served indigent and elderly patients residing in assisted living facilities. The state alleged that Agadjanian intentionally submitted false claims for payment between May 2014 and May 2015 related to dental work that were never provided to Medicaid patients.

The state filed a False Claims Act lawsuit against him in September 2017, accusing him of defrauding the Medicaid program out of more than $900,000. Following a seven-week trial in Hartford Superior Court, Agadjanian was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1.5 million along with treble damages.

“Dr. Agadjanian engaged in an illegal scheme to defraud state and federal health care programs by preying on some of Connecticut’s most vulnerable citizens,” state Attorney General William Tong said. “Together with the Department of Social Services, we took action to protect Connecticut patients and taxpayers. This favorable ruling in the Office of the Attorney General’s first-ever trial under the Connecticut False Claims Act sends a clear message that bad actors who victimize our Medicaid members will be held accountable.”