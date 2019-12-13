HomeServe USA acquires Texas HVAC provider Crawford Services

HomeServe USA has announced its second acquisition of the month and its fifth over the past 12 months with its purchase of HVAC provider Crawford Services of Grand Prairie, Texas. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Crawford Services employs more than 100 people and provides air conditioning, heating and plumbing services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Company founders Brad Crawford and Tim Buford will remain in their leadership positions.

“As we look at HVAC companies to bring into the HomeServe family, we scout those that stand out from the rest with an unparalleled commitment to offering an exceptional experience,” HomeServe USA CEO John Kitzie said. “The business Brad and Tim run at Crawford Services is just that type of company, and I’m pleased they’re both staying on to continue running the company.”

Last week, Norwalk-based HomeServe USA acquired Sunbelt Group’s ServLine business division, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Since last year, the company has also acquired Ohio-based Geisel Heating in December 2018 and the Washington, D.C., metro area CroppMetcalfe and FAB Electric in March and August.