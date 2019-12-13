PepsiCo to blend coffee and cola with new Pepsi Café

PepsiCo has announced its first new product of 2020 with Pepsi Café, a beverage that blends arabica coffee with its flagship Pepsi cola.

The product will offer nearly double the amount of caffeine found in a regular Pepsi and will be available in original and vanilla flavors. Pepsi Café will be available in 12-ounce slim cans beginning in April 2020; a suggested retail price has not been finalized.

“We know that the consumers today are looking for products that meet the needs of energy, indulgence and refreshment during that afternoon pick-me-up occasion,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for the Purchase-based PepsiCo. “At Pepsi, we’ve known the potential of blending cola and coffee for years and after striking the perfect balance, we cannot wait to introduce Pepsi Café to the U.S. next year. We are confident that cola fans, iced coffee drinkers and anyone in need of an extra caffeine boost will love the unexpected flavor medley of roasted coffee infused into the refreshing, crisp flavor of Pepsi.”

Pepsi Café marks the second time that PepsiCo sought to mix coffee and cola. In May 1996, it test-marketed Pepsi Kona in Philadelphia, but the sales on the product were unsatisfactory and its was discontinued within a year.