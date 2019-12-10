Norwalk’s 800 Connecticut Ave. sold to NY investor Kamran Hakim

CBRE’s Institutional Properties group has closed on the sale of 800 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, the world headquarters of Booking Holdings, to KH 800 Connecticut Avenue LLC, an entity owned and controlled by New York-based real estate investor Kamran Hakim.

The sale price was not disclosed. A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors paid $48.5 million to acquire the property from a MetLife affiliate in 2015.

In addition to Booking Holdings and its Priceline subsidiary, tenants at the 412,231-square-foot office park include Hitachi Capital America Corp., Remedy Partners and Omega Engineering.

The CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, Gene Pride and Travis Langer represented the seller and procured the buyer.

“The seller’s repositioning of the property has turned 800 Connecticut into one of the premier properties in central Fairfield County,” Dunne said. “We expect the buyer to benefit from the new amenities and strong cash flow.”