Henkel taps ‘Jersey Shore’ star Pauly D as brand ambassador for Göt2b hair styling line

Henkel’s Göt2b hair styling product line has signed a two-year brand partnership with Pauly D, star of MTV’s reality show “Jersey Shore.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Pauly D – the nom de tube for Paul DelVecchio – will serve as the product’s brand ambassador for digital and social media marketing. The product will also feature limited edition packaging featuring Pauly D-inspired artwork.

Following the 2009-2012 run for “Jersey Shore,” Pauly D has appeared in several reality television programs, including a 2018 cast reunion series, and has been active as a disc jockey and singer. His trademark “blowout” hairstyle was credited to a liberal use of Henkel’s brand of Glued hair gel.

Henkel’s North American headquarters are in Stamford.