Hedgeye partners with cannabis industry investment manager Silverleaf

Stamford research firm Hedgeye Risk Management has launched a strategic partnership with Silverleaf Venture Partners LLC, a cannabis industry investment manager.

Under the terms of the partnership, Hedgeye will provide research and investment consulting services to the general partner managing Silverleaf’s third investment fund, which is expected to be $25 million in assets and is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Silverleaf, with offices on Tresser Boulevard in Stamford, will also receive access to Hedgeye’s cannabis research, which is led by Shayne Laidlaw, the company’s managing director.

“This partnership broadens Hedgeye’s unique perspective into the private investing side of the cannabis sector,” Hedgeye founder and CEO Keith McCullough said. “It increases our existing deep expertise and will ultimately lead to more insightful research for our clients.”