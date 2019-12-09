The Dutchess, a ‘secret’ hotel, listed for sale at $8.5M

The Dutchess, a 14-room “secret” hotel in the Dutchess County hamlet of Staatsburg, has been listed for sale for $8.5 million.

The hotel is on a 252-acre property and is divided between a 7,200-square-foot 10-room inn and spa within a structure that was originally a horse barn from the 1780s, and an 1,800-square-foot four-room house built in the 1820s.

The property also includes a yoga barn in a 1,300-square-foot structure dating from 1759; an 18,000-square-foot arena that houses 18 horse stalls in two stables; a 3,200-square-foot commercial kitchen with an adjacent herb garden; and a 650-square-foot pavilion for hosting parties and events.

The Dutchess is owned by Rameet Chawla, the chairman of app development company Fueled. Unlike other hospitality venues, The Dutchess goes out of its way not to make itself ubiquitous through marketing: It has no social media accounts and its website is a single page consisting of a drawing of a key with the tag line “A Secret Experience in the Hudson Valley” and an email contact link.

The secrecy level is so acute that the property’s broker, Atelier Real Estate, does not identify The Dutchess by name on its listing page.