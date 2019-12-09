Antiques and design store Tongue in Chiqúe opens in Bridgeport

Tongue in Chiqúe, a retail store and gallery specializing in antiques, art and interior design, has opened at 1069 Connecticut Ave. in Bridgeport.

The business has operated for the last five years in Hudson, New York. According to co-owner Glenn P. Adams, the location is easier for its core customers in New York City, Westchester and Connecticut to visit.

“The new location, with easy access off I-95, will allow Tongue in Chiqúe to serve its current and future customers in many more ways,” Adams said. “Tongue in Chiqúe will refurbish, refinish and repair furniture as well as make custom furniture, window treatments, bedding and pillows. Services will also include custom picture framing and interior design.”

Arthur Dabu Jimenez, the business’ co-owner, added that the store’s philosophy was rooted in the belief that “people’s lives are better with incredible surroundings. You’re healthier, and you’re happier. And when you have that as your center, everything transforms.”