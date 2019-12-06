Sabra in holiday partnership with delivery service HelloFresh

Sabra Dipping Co. of White Plains has teamed with the meal kit delivery company HelloFresh to provide its hummus in two dishes that will be made available during the holiday season.

The Chicken Gyro Couscous Bowl, which will be available for delivery between Dec. 7-13, features a za’atar-spiced chicken cutlet on a bed of hummus and couscous topped with fresh tomatoes and cucumbers in a creamy feta sauce. The all-vegan Mediterranean Hummus & Couscous Bowl, which will be available for delivery between Dec. 21-27, features smoked paprika hummus, spiced roasted red peppers and grape tomatoes, and a marinated cucumber salad in a creamy lemon dressing.

“We’re very glad to be creating great-tasting meals with HelloFresh and sharing recipes that consumers can enjoy at home,” said Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra.