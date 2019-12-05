Thomson Reuters moves Stamford office to 677 Washington Blvd.

Thomson Reuters Inc. has signed a lease for 24,457 square feet of office space at 677 Washington Blvd. in Stamford. The company, now based in the city at 1 Station Place, will relocate to its new office in the second quarter of 2020.

Thomson Reuters will be joining WWE, KPMG and Perkins Eastman at the 12-acre, 700,000-square foot property, which was home to UBS until it relocated in 2016 to 600 Washington Blvd. George Comfort & Sons, represented building owners Stamford Washington Investors LLC and Stamford Washington Land LLC in the transaction while Joe Cabrera and Mike Gordon of CBRE represented Thomson Reuters.

“Our 677 Washington Boulevard property is emerging as the commercial epicenter of downtown Stamford, Connecticut,” said Peter S. Duncan, president and CEO of George Comfort & Sons. “We believe the downtown has begun its renaissance and we anticipate further progress for the city in meeting its economic potential.”