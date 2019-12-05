White Plains Urban Renewal Agency votes to condemn E. Post Road properties

The White Plains Urban Renewal Agency voted unanimously this morning to move ahead with the condemnation of 12 privately owned parcels of real estate on East Post Road and a 13th parcel on South Lexington Avenue owned by the White Plains Housing Authority, which abuts the East Post Road properties.

The East Post Road parcels are identified as numbers 1-3, 2-4, 60, 42, 34, 26-28, 22-24, 18-20, 14-16 and 12. The South Lexington Avenue property is identified as having street addresses of 184-188 and 190-192. The properties are diagonally across from White Plains Hospital.

The agency held a special meeting in the Common Council Chambers at White Plains City Hall for the vote. The agency’s legal consultant explained that much more remains to be done before the properties actually are transferred to the agency’s ownership.

One of the affected property owners, Gabriel Arango, said that it’s now time for the agency to negotiate and “make a deal.” He also said that it would be up to the agency to cover the costs of helping tenants relocate.

On Sept. 5, the agency had conducted a public hearing that gave property owners who would be affected by a condemnation an opportunity to express their views.

Mayor Thomas Roach, who is chairman of the agency, said that it had no specific project in mind for the properties. The resolution for today’s special meeting authorized the condemnation to proceed and categorizes the move as “returning the underutilized parcels to productive use” and “combating economic stagnation through stimulating, promoting and/or supporting new and/or existing economic revitalization.”

The resolution also contains findings regarding environmental impacts of a condemnation. It said that going ahead with the condemnation of the properties would not have adverse environmental impacts, would not adversely impact the land and would have no adverse impact on health and safety.

The properties cover approximately 4.18 acres and are a mix of residential and commercial uses. Familiar retail names along the strip include the Burke & McCowen hardware store, the Union Food Market and the One Source Pharmacy. There had been speculation that the agency might seek to have mixed-use development take place on the properties, such as a residential building with street-level retail and an associated parking garage.

Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains Hospital, attended the Sept., 5 hearing on the condemnation and at that time told a reporter that the hospital would welcome additional parking and that its staff could benefit from additional housing in the neighborhood.

There has been ample legal precedent in the U.S. for properties condemned in urban renewal projects to be turned over to developers when it can be demonstrated that a public purpose is being served, although the White Plains agency has not announced plans to do that with these properties.

The agency owns land beneath the garage at the City Center shopping and entertainment complex, property on Amherst Place used as a parking lot, the Bronx Street parking lot near the Metro-North Railroad station, and a couple of rights of way.

In a condemnation proceeding, it is not unusual for disputes to arise over the value of property being taken. The government agency taking the property often assumes title to the property while a court battle is being fought over what constitutes “just compensation” for the former property owner.